Taipei warns against fireworks in riverside parks for Lunar New Year celebrations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government issued a warning on Tuesday (Feb. 6) urging residents to refrain from setting off fireworks in the city's riverside parks as the Lunar New Year approaches.

Since July 1, 2021, fireworks have been prohibited in Taipei's riverside parks. This measure aims to minimize disturbances to neighborhoods and ensure the safety and comfort of park visitors.

There are no exceptions to this ban, even during the Lunar New Year holiday when setting off fireworks is a customary practice.

To enforce this restriction, the Hydraulic Engineering Office (HEO) announced heightened crackdowns, with violators facing a maximum fine of NT$6,000 (US$191) under a park ordinance.

The HEO highlighted that the city had previously allowed the use of fireworks during designated periods. However, this led to increased noise, air pollution, and numerous complaints from the public. Consequently, a comprehensive ban was implemented, and individuals were encouraged to report violations through the 1999 Citizen Hotline.