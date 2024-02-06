Taiwanese photographer wins gold at TIFA 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese photographer Tzeng Chin-fa (曾進發) was congratulated by Miaoli County Magistrate Zhong Dongjin (鍾東錦) on Monday (Feb.5) for winning gold in the "Editorial/Environmental" category at the 2023 Tokyo TIFA International Photography Competition.

Tzeng is a native of Zhunan Township in Miaoli and has won acclaim for his photography. His latest award is the series “Miners from Hell,” documenting his travels to sulfur mines at the Ijen volcano in East Java, Indonesia, per UDN.



Dangerous conditions await sulfur miners. (Facebook, 曾進發 photo)

Tzeng's work depicts a scene where young men risk their lives to mine sulfur from the smoky crater of a volcano for meager wages. Without masks or other protective measures, they breathe toxic gases every day, leading average life expectancy to fall to 40 years of age due to occupational diseases.

Tzeng said his work shows the heroic dedication miners show to their families for their difficult work. He hopes his photography is a reminder to everyone to cherish blessings.



Tzeng Ching-fa (left) poses with Miaoli County Magistrate Zhong Dongjin (right). (CNA photo)

Tzeng was presented with a trophy on Monday (Feb. 5) by Miaoli County Magistrate Zhong Dongji. Zhong said Tzeng’s photography skills have gained international acclaim and his achievements have brought honor to both Miaoli and Taiwan.

Aside from Tzeng’s mining series, he was also awarded a bronze award for “Wedding/Events” at TIFA 2023. This work involved a couple performing their nuptials at a waterfall in Bali, Indonesia.

Additionally, Tzeng’s work, "Wedding Photography in Water," won third place in the “Fashion/Beauty” category at the 2023 Monochrome Awards U.K.

Tzeng said that another "Wedding Photography in Water" work features a couple photographing their wedding dress in the water. He noted that wedding photography in water is gradually becoming popular amongst young people who seek more creative imagery that can convey a dreamy feeling.



Tzeng's award-winning wedding photography. (Facebook, 曾進發 photo)

He added that black-and-white photography is different from color photography as it is easier to express emotions and tension. However, when placed in water, the photographer experiences extra challenges regarding the capture of light and shadows.