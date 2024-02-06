Starlux to start flights from Taichung to Macau, Vietnam, Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starlux Airlines will begin offering international flights from Taichung in March and April, making it the first international Taiwanese airline to offer overseas flights from the city.

At a Monday (Feb. 5) press conference, Starlux and the Taichung City Government announced the airline is preparing to launch three international routes from Taichung International Airport. The new routes include flights to Macau, Takamatsu on Shikoku Island in Japan, and Danang, Vietnam.

The routes from Taichung to Macau and Taichung to Takamatsu are set to start on March 31. Service from Taichung to Danang will commence on April 2.

All three routes will be operated by Airbus A321neo aircraft, with a total seating capacity of 188, including eight business class seats and 180 economy class seats. The Taichung to Macau flights will operate eight round trips a week, while the Taichung to Danang and Takamatsu routes will fly three round trips per week.

Currently, neither of Taiwan's other international carriers China Airlines and EVA Air operate overseas flights from Taichung.

Starlux Chief Strategy Officer Simon Liu (劉允富) said that Taichung, as a transportation hub in central Taiwan, possesses unique geographical advantages, which led to the airline's decision on the new routes.

Taichung Deputy Mayor Cheng Chao-hsin (鄭照新) said that the city's collaboration with Starlux is a "match made in heaven" and extended his appreciation to all parties involved. Cheng expressed his hope that this partnership will enable travelers to better understand "Taichung's beautiful mountains and waters," and enjoy the "abundant and exciting tourism resources in central Taiwan."