Craft Beer Market 2024 Predicts Record Revenue Growth in the Next Decade

Global Craft Beer Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Craft Beer Market is valued approximately at USD 193.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Craft beer is discretely brewed batches of beer by minor, independent breweries. The beer is usually made with ingredients such as malt, yeast, enzymes, and hop, and are available in a varied range of flavors. Craft beer is a rich source of silicon, which plays a role in growing bone mineral density and prevents osteoporosis, risk of diabetes and Alzheimer. Moreover, Young consumers are mainly interested and attracted towards spending on craft beer consumption owing to higher disposable income, and variety in terms of flavor. Craft beer has grown its popularity as consumers tend to keep experimenting with various available flavors of beer.

For Instance: As per All India Brewers Association, sales of craft beer will grow at 20 percent y-o-y, which is higher than 5-7 percent y-o-y growth in the craft beer market. Moreover, the increasing number of breweries across the globe is boosting the growth of the global craft beer industry. As per Company Sources, Bira91 had raised around USD 50 million from Sofina and USD 4.3 million from Sixth Sense Ventures in 2018. While, Witlinger that started its bottling unit in Chhattisgarh had raised an undisclosed amount from two HNIs and was planning to sell a minority stake in 2018 to raise $7 million. However, the low shelf life of the product acts as a restraint for the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Carlsberg Group

Diageo PLC

Heineken N.V.

Erdinger Brewery

Lasco Brewery

Oettinger Brewery

Radeberger Brewery

Bavaria N.V.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Specialty Beers

Ales

Pilsners and Pale Lagers

Others

by Distribution:

On-Trade

Off-Trade

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

