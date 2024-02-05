Global Nisin Market Forecast to Experience Massive Growth During Forecast Period

The recent “Global Nisin Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

Global Nisin Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Nisin Market is valued approximately USD 423.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Nisin is a polycyclic antibacterial peptide that is produced by fermentation of food-grade bacteria and used as a food preservative. Nisin increases the shelf life of the food products, thus widely used in processed food, majorly in dairy products, canned food, and meat products. The global Nisin market is facing challenges in the production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. The effective and non-toxic properties than other natural preservatives, nisin acts as a natural preservative with therapeutic benefits, consumer awareness for clean label products are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new products and other strategic alliance by the market players will create a lucrative demand for the market.

For instance: In December 2019, Royal DSM acquired Royal CSK (Friesland), a leading food ingredient company in the European region. This acquisition enables both the company to expand their product portfolio and expertise in food & beverage business. However, crucial and sensitive production and use of preservation techniques to discourage demand for nisin are the major factors restraining the growth of global Nisin market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

DSM

Dupont

Galactic SA

Handary S.A.

Siveele B.V.

Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering

Shandong Freda Biotechnology

Chihon Biotechnology

Mayasan Biotech

Cayman Chemical

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Meat, poultry & seafood products

Dairy products

Beverages

Bakery & confectionery products

Canned & frozen food products

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

