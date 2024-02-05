Biofertilizers Market Poised for Massive Growth During Forecast Period

The recent “Biofertilizers Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “Biofertilizers Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global Biofertilizers Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Biofertilizers Market is valued approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Biofertilizer consists of living microorganisms, which helps to increase the supply of nutrients in plants for further growth. When applied to seed, soil, or plants, these biofertilizers can correct the nitrogen level in the soil, hence, supporting proper plant growth. The global Biofertilizers market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as temporary lockdown in various countries. But the government introduced plans and initiatives to ensure that soil nutrients are available to farmers during the upcoming rabi (summer-sown) season, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

For instance, The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers of India has constituted a team to prepare a road map in order to reforms and achieve higher growth in the fertilizer sector. The growth in the organic food industry, initiatives by government agencies and increasing awareness about the need for sustainability in modern agriculture, hazards of using chemical fertilizers and increase in the usage of biofertilizers in ranches and private farms are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

For Instance: as per Statista, the global sale of organic food was USD 18 billion in 2000 and has risen by USD 95 billion of global organic food sale in 2018. However, environmental and technological constraints and poor infrastructure & high initial investment is the major factor restraining the growth of global Biofertilizers market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Biofertilizers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing acceptance of organic foods among consumers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Novozymes A/S

National Fertilizers Limited

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Vegalab S.A

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Kiwa Bio-Tech

Rhizobacter Argentina S.A.

T.Stanes & Company Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers

Phosphate solubilizing & mobilizing biofertilizers

Potassium solubilizing & mobilizing biofertilizers

By Crop Type:

Cereals & grains

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & vegetables

Others

By Form:

Liquid

Carrier-based Biofertilizer

By Mode of Application:

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

