Ukraine updates: France to summon Russia's ambassador

By Deutsche Welle
2024/02/05 10:53
Paris wishes to 'denounce an upsurge in disinformation' from Moscow targeting France

France plans to summon Russia's ambassador to Paris, following the death of two French humanitarian workers in Ukraine, after a Russian strike.

"France will reiterate its condemnation of the Russian strikes," said a French diplomatic source.

The source added that the ministry will also "denounce an upsurge in disinformation targeting France." Days ago, French defense chiefs pointed out a "coordinated Russian scheme" to spread false information.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he was considering replacing several senior officials, and not only within the military.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, February 5: