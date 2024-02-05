Ukraine updates: France to summon Russia's ambassador

France plans to summon Russia's ambassador to Paris, following the death of two French humanitarian workers in Ukraine, after a Russian strike.

"France will reiterate its condemnation of the Russian strikes," said a French diplomatic source.

The source added that the ministry will also "denounce an upsurge in disinformation targeting France." Days ago, French defense chiefs pointed out a "coordinated Russian scheme" to spread false information.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he was considering replacing several senior officials, and not only within the military.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, February 5: