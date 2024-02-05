Global Medical Device Market Voices Heard Maximizing the Impact of Focus Group Findings | Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson

The latest research report, “Global Medical Device Market”, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region.

Global medical device market will reach $882.3 billion by 2032, growing by 5.5% annually over 2022-2032 owing to aging population worldwide, the prevalence of infectious diseases as well as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological innovation, and penetration of healthcare insurance.

Highlighted with 140 tables and 104 figures, this 265-page report ?Global Medical Device Market 2022-2032 by Category (Diagnostic, Consumables, Patient Aids, Orthopaedics, Dental, Others), Application (Imaging, IVDs, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmics, Respiratory), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Household), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global medical device market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Ukraine-Russia conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify medical device market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Application, End User, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3M Co.

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Covidien plc

Cryolife Inc.

Danaher

Depuy Synthes

Endologix, Inc.

Essilor International SA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA

GE Healthcare

Getinge Ab

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Inc.

Novartis AG

Olympus Corp.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Smith & Nephew PLC

Smiths Medical

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Based on Category

? Diagnostic Devices

o Electrodiagnostic Devices (further segmented into Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Electrocardiographs, Scintigraphic Apparatus, Other Electrodiagnostic Devices)

o Radiation Devices (further segmented into CT Scanners; Other Medical X-ray Apparatus; A, B, C Ray Apparatus)

o Imaging Parts & Accessories (further segmented into Contrast Media, X-ray Tubes, Medical X-ray Film, Other Imaging Parts & Accessories)

? Consumables

o Syringes, Needles & Catheters (further segmented into Syringes (with/without needles), Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures, Others)

o Bandages & Dressings (further segmented into Adhesive Medical Dressings and Non-adhesive Medical Dressings)

o Suturing Materials

o Other Consumables (further segmented into Surgical Gloves, Ostomy Products, Blood-Grouping Reagents, First-aid Boxes & Kits)

? Patient Aids

o Portable Aids (further segmented into Hearing Aids, Pacemakers, Other Portable Aids)

o Therapeutic Applications (further segmented into Therapeutic Respiration Devices and Mechano-Therapy Devices)

? Orthopaedics and Prosthetics

o Fixation Devices

o Artificial Joints

o Other Artificial Body Parts

? Dental Products

o Dental Instrument & Supplies (further segmented into Dental Instruments, Dental Cements, Teeth & Other Fittings)

o Dental Capital Equipment (further segmented into Dental Drills, Dental Chairs, Dental X-ray)

? Other Medical Device Categories

o Ophthalmic Instruments

o Hospital Furniture

o Wheelchairs

o Medical & Surgical Sterilisers

o Ultra-violet or Infra-red Ray Apparatus

o Other Instruments & Appliances

Based on Application

? Diagnostic Imaging Devices

? In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)

? Cardiology

? Orthopedics

? Ophthalmics

? Respiratory

? Urology & Gynecology

? General and Plastic Surgery

? Endoscopy

? Dental

? Diabetic Care

? Wound Management

? Nephrology

? General Hospital and Healthcare

? Ear, Nose and Throat

? Neurology

? Robotics Navigation

? Other Applications

Based on End Use

? Hospitals & Surgical Centers

? Clinics

? Household

? Other End Users

Geographically

? North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

? Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

? APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

? South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

? MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Application and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Contents

– Market Summary

– Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

– Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

– Market Size by Type and Application

– Regional Market Status and Outlook

– Market Analysis and Outlook

– Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

– Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

– Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

– Market Effect Factor Analysis

– Research Finding/ Conclusion

– Appendix

– Continue

Market Dynamics Points Driver, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges, Scope:

Drivers:

Increasing emphasis on self-care and wellness, particularly among women.

Growing awareness of the health and beauty benefits offered by dietary supplements.

Rising disposable incomes and willingness to invest in premium health and beauty products.

Influence of social media and beauty influencers shaping consumer preferences.

Changing lifestyles and health concerns driving the demand for supplementary nutrition.

Restraints:

Lack of regulatory oversight and quality control in the supplements industry.

Consumer skepticism and confusion regarding product claims and effectiveness.

Potential risks and interactions with other medications or health conditions.

Limited accessibility and affordability of supplements in certain regions.

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for natural and organic supplements.

Untapped market potential in the Asia-Pacific region.

Development of innovative formulations and delivery methods.

Collaborations with beauty brands or influencers for product endorsements.

Integration of technology to personalize nutrition and enhance consumer experience.

Challenges:

Intense competition among market players.

Navigating regulatory complexities and meeting regional standards.

Building trust and credibility with consumers.

Educating consumers about the benefits and proper usage of supplements.

Addressing concerns and skepticism regarding the safety and efficacy of supplements.

Market Scope:

This report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the market, offering the closest approximations of revenue for the overall market and its sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

The report enables stakeholders to understand the market’s dynamics and provides valuable information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Stakeholders can gain a better understanding of their competitors and acquire insights to improve their business position.

The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

Research Methodology:

Research Objectives: This section outlines the overall goals of the research study, including the research questions and hypotheses that will be addressed.

Research Design: This section describes the overall research design, including the research approach (e.g., quantitative, qualitative, mixed-methods), data collection methods (e.g., surveys, interviews, focus groups), and sampling strategy (e.g., random sampling, stratified sampling).

Data Collection: This section outlines the process used to collect data, including the sources of data (primary, secondary), the data collection instruments (e.g., survey questionnaire, interview guide), and the data collection procedures (e.g., data cleaning, coding, entry).

Data Analysis: This section describes the analytical methods used to analyze the data, such as statistical tests, qualitative coding, or content analysis.

Limitations: This section outlines the limitations of the study, including any potential biases, sources of error, or limitations in the data.

Ethical Considerations: This section describes any ethical considerations that were taken into account during the research process, such as obtaining informed consent from participants, protecting participant confidentiality, and minimizing any potential harm to participants.

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD1812

