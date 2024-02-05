Still Wine Market 2024 Poised for Record-Breaking Revenue Growth in the Coming Years

The recent “Still Wine Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “Still Wine Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global Still Wine Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Still Wine Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Still wine is a form of table wine made from white grapes and black. After the fermentation process, the wine left to release its carbon dioxide content in order to minimize the effervescence is referred to it as still wine. Increasing the popularity of wine among consumers is a key driver of the growth of the still global wine market. Still wine contains resveratrol which helps fight bacteria and fungi as well as protects against ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

According to Statista, the total volume of wine production was approximated to be around 260 million hectolitres worldwide in 2019. Even though global wine production has shown a net increase in the last two decades, the area covered by vineyards had also reduced over that time frame. Over-consumption of still wine sometimes can cause addiction, mental health problems, hypertension, stroke, etc., which can be the restraining factors. Developing advanced storage techniques which can prevent wine from being exposed to direct sunlight as well as viable temperature control systems could even produce significant revenue opportunities for players in the still-wine world market. The International Organization of Wine and Wine OIV estimates that world wine production had also dropped to a historic low over the last year,2018 The OIV puts the production volume at some 250 million hectolitres, a decrease of 8.6 per cent compared with 2016.

Major market player included in this report are:

E&J Gallo Winery

Constellation

Castel

The Wine Group

Accolade Wines

Concha y Toro

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

Trinchero Family

Pernod-Ricard

Diageo

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Red wine

White wine

Others

By distribution channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

