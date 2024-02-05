Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Good Friends customer buys stationary for NT$50, wins NT$10 million

NT$2 million Grand Prize winner bought NT$16 item at TK Mart in Hualien City

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/05 18:38
Good Friends Department Store in New Taipei City's Xinzhuang District. (Google Maps screenshot)

Good Friends Department Store in New Taipei City's Xinzhuang District. (Google Maps screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the person who was the biggest winner of the latest draw of the Taiwan receipt lottery purchased only NT$50 (US$1.59) at a department store.

On Monday (Feb. 5), the MOF released the full list of Special Prize and Grand Prize winners for the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery. Thirteen people won the NT$10 million Special Prize, while 17 won the NT$2 million Grand Prize.

The Special Prize winner who spent the least and won the most was a Good Friends Department Store (好朋友百貨商場) customer who spent NT$50 on stationery supplies at the store on Xisheng Street in New Taipei City's Xinzhuang District. The winner who spent the second-least amount was a PX Mart customer at Chaosheng Dongmen Store in Pingtung County's Chaozhou Township who spent NT$55 on wet wipes.

The Grand Prize winner who spent the least and won the most bought an item for NT$16 at a TK Mart on Chongqing Road in Hualien City. Another lucky Grand Prize winner spent NT$19 on an item at the Your Chance pharmacy in Caotun Township in Nantou County.

The winning number of the NT$10 million Special Prize for the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 63603594. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 73155944.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 94985899, 57283420, and 62825278. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.
Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwan receipt lottery winners
receipt lottery winners
receipt lottery
uniform invoice lottery
uniform invoice lottery winners

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan PX Mart customer buys wet wipes for NT$55, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan PX Mart customer buys wet wipes for NT$55, wins NT$10 million
2024/01/26 11:32
Taiwan receipt lottery unveils winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery unveils winning numbers for November, December
2024/01/25 14:57
Taiwan receipt lottery winners from July-Aug have until Friday to claim prizes
Taiwan receipt lottery winners from July-Aug have until Friday to claim prizes
2024/01/03 17:46
15 winners of Taiwan receipt lottery NT$10 million jackpot revealed
15 winners of Taiwan receipt lottery NT$10 million jackpot revealed
2023/12/04 17:38
FamilyMart customer spends NT$15, hits NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery jackpot
FamilyMart customer spends NT$15, hits NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery jackpot
2023/11/27 15:21