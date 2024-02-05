Taiwan Good Friends customer buys stationary for NT$50, wins NT$10 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the person who was the biggest winner of the latest draw of the Taiwan receipt lottery purchased only NT$50 (US$1.59) at a department store.

On Monday (Feb. 5), the MOF released the full list of Special Prize and Grand Prize winners for the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery. Thirteen people won the NT$10 million Special Prize, while 17 won the NT$2 million Grand Prize.

The Special Prize winner who spent the least and won the most was a Good Friends Department Store (好朋友百貨商場) customer who spent NT$50 on stationery supplies at the store on Xisheng Street in New Taipei City's Xinzhuang District. The winner who spent the second-least amount was a PX Mart customer at Chaosheng Dongmen Store in Pingtung County's Chaozhou Township who spent NT$55 on wet wipes.

The Grand Prize winner who spent the least and won the most bought an item for NT$16 at a TK Mart on Chongqing Road in Hualien City. Another lucky Grand Prize winner spent NT$19 on an item at the Your Chance pharmacy in Caotun Township in Nantou County.

The winning number of the NT$10 million Special Prize for the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 63603594. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 73155944.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 94985899, 57283420, and 62825278. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.