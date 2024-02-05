Taiwan man pulls emergency train break after missing his station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man pulled the emergency brake on a Taiwan train on Friday (Feb. 2) and said it was because he overslept and missed his station.

The express service came to a stop close to Taitung’s Jinlun Station after the man, surnamed Hsieh (謝), pulled the EMU3000 train’s emergency brake and got off. Hsieh admitted that he was asleep when the train passed the station during police questioning, per CNA.

The 28-year-old man was identified after the incident using security footage, and station staff contacted the police. The train was delayed for several minutes by the unscheduled stop, and some passengers were transferred to other services.

The transportation ministry is handling the case and can issue a fine of up to NT$1 million (around US$32,000).

Police asked the public to seek help from the train conductor if they pass their stop, instead of using the emergency brake.