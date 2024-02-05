Alexa
Southern Taiwan university art project becomes new local landmark

I-Shou university students create 3D street art to highlight Yanpu Township's culture

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/05 17:40
Students from I-Shou University pose with their street mural. "I love Yanpu" is written in Chinese. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Students from I-Shou University in Kaohsiung completed a 3D art project on Monday (Feb. 5).

According to the university’s press release, third-year students raced against the clock to paint four murals on a road in Yanpu Township before the Lunar New Year, per CNA. The project was an art collaboration between the Department of Emerging Design and Yanpu Township.

The theme of the murals was “I love Yanpu.” One mural depicts an ox pulling a salt cart, symbolizing the origin of the township’s name (“yan” means salt), while another mural features a Thai shrimp, representing the town’s main industry.

Although the students said painting the mural under the hot sun was hard, they were happy to see their work finished and enjoyed by the public.

Instructor Chang Fu-ming (張富茗) mentioned that this collaboration with the Yenpu Township marked the first attempt at ground mural painting. The project broke away from the routine of computer-based design, allowing students to blend colors and unleash their creativity, she added.

Yenpu Township Mayor Lu Chia-hsuan (呂家萱) said that the street mural has become a landmark, helping people learn about Yanpu Township in Pingtung County. The collaboration with I-Shou provided a platform for the younger generation to showcase their creativity, benefiting local industries and promoting talent cultivation.
