Taiwan’s Gogoro and Copec to launch battery swapping in Latin America

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro announced last week that it is partnering with Latin American energy company Copec to launch its battery swapping and Smartscooters in South America.

The two companies plan to unveil Gogoro’s Smartscooters and battery-swapping infrastructure for consumers and B2B delivery riders in Chile and Colombia during the second quarter of this year. Copec, with help from Gogoro, is developing the first Latin American network of battery swapping stations (GoStations), according to Gogoro.

The GoStations will be available at Copec service stations in Santiago, Chile, and at Terpel (a Copec company) service stations in Bogota, Colombia.

“The implementation of Gogoro’s battery swapping system in Chile and Colombia is our first entry into two-wheel electric mobility, which means that sustainable mobility will reach many more segments of the population,” said Arturo Natho, CEO of Copec.

“Our partnership with Copec, a major Latin American energy company, is an important milestone in our mission to transform urban transportation around the world. Together we will provide an accessible path for both consumer and delivery riders to adopt sustainable urban mobility and play a key role in battling climate change and making the world better for all,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro.

“On average, last-mile delivery riders ride more than six times the distance as consumer riders, so enabling these delivery riders to adopt smart sustainable electric transportation can have an accelerated impact on cities,” Luke added.

Gogoro last week also unveiled its new flagship Pulse Smartscooter in Taipei. The Pulse comes with a new 9 kW Gogoro-designed powertrain, adaptive active-matrix lighting, and an HD panoramic touch display. It is expected to begin shipping in Taiwan late during the second quarter.