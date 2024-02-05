Taipei Metro light strip colors represent crowdedness levels

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The light strips adorning some of Taipei Metro's platforms are not just for aesthetics—they serve a practical purpose.

On Monday (Feb. 5), the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said that the glowing strips on the ceilings of MRT platforms act as indicators of crowdedness for arriving trains. These lights, which automatically switch colors based on passenger levels gauged through sensors attached to carriages, help commuters make informed decisions.

Green signifies a comfortable level of occupancy, while yellow and orange suggest increasing levels of crowding. A red light indicates a crowded train, allowing passengers to make discretionary choices, such as waiting for another train.

The TRTC sees this innovation not only as a passenger-friendly feature but also as a tool for optimizing train dispatches and streamlining car maintenance. To further enhance the commuter experience, the Taipei Metro Go (台北捷運GO) mobile app allows individuals to access real-time traffic information for MRT routes.

Currently available at Longshan Temple, Zhongxiao Fuxing, Minquan W. Rd., and Sanchong Elementary School stations, this light guide service will expand to five additional stations this year. The upcoming stations include Songjiang Nanjing, Taipower Building, Nanjing Fuxing, Zhongshan Junior High School, and Zhongxiao Dunhua stations.



Light strips at a Taipei MRT station. (TRTC photos)