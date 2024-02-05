Software defined networking Market Invisible Threads Techniques for Deep Understanding in Consumer Behavior Weaving

The latest research report, “Software defined networking Market”, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

Software-defined networking is a networking approach that enables network to be centrally and intelligently controlled or programmed with the help of software-based controllers or application programming interfaces (APIs) to make a network easier and flexible to manage. It optimizes the network resources and quickly adapts networks to changing applications, business needs, and data traffic. In addition, it delivers a wide range of business benefits such as enhanced ability to respond quickly to the issues and outages for improved network availability, increased flexibility & acceleration of time-to-market for new applications, and programmability for making networking simple for organizations to automate their network functions and reduce operating costs.

Market Overview:

This research report provides valuable insights into the current market situation.

Unveiling the Significant Growth Factors:

The report delves into the intricate tapestry of factors driving the growth of the Market. A comprehensive analysis of market drivers includes the surging demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, the relentless march of industrialization, and the expansion of the manufacturing sector.

Market Performance of Leading Companies:

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Arista Networks Inc.

– Broadcom Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Citrix Systems, Inc.

– Dell Technologies, Inc.

– Extreme Networks, Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– International Business Machines Corporation

– Juniper Networks, Inc.

– NEC Corporation

The market research report closely monitors the performance of companies in the market. It provides strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a holistic overview of the market situation during the forecast period.

Increase in adoption of cloud computing, surge in investments in software-defined networking/network function virtualization to reduce capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operating expenses (OPEX), and increase in need for mobility services are the major factors that drive the growth of the global software-defined networking market. Cloud computing and virtualization are enabling organizations to upgrade their networks with technologies such as software-defined networking to become flexible to respond varying IT and business requirements. To keep pace in the competitive environment, various companies are deploying software-defined networking technology to revolutionize their network operations and design. In addition, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increase in bandwidth usage, which is increasing the adoption and upgrades of software-defined networking technologies. However, legacy network equipment issues and security risks due to centralized nature of data plane may hinder the market growth.

On the contrary, rise in the implementation of IoT applications and intelligent edge and coordination of these advanced technology/applications with software-defined networking are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the growth of the global market. In addition, rise in demand for software-defined networking due to the emergence of 5G network is expected to be opportunistic for software-defined networking the expansion of the market during the forecast period. The global software-defined networking market is segmented into component, organization size, end user, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into solutions and services. The solution segment is further segregated into physical network infrastructure, virtualization & control software, and SDN applications. The services segment is subsegmented into professional services and managed services. By organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small- & medium-sized enterprises. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into telecommunication service providers, cloud service providers, and enterprises.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the software-defined networking market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of software-defined networking market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Major Segments of the Market:

The research report includes specific market segments based on region (country), manufacturers, type, and application.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solutions

o Physical Network Infrastructure

o Virtualization & Control Software

o Software-defined Networking Applications

– Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

BY END USER

– Telecommunication Service Providers

– Cloud Service Providers

– Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– IT

– Consumer Goods & Retail

– BFSI

– Defense

– Telecom

– Healthcare

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Questions & Answers Market Research/Analysis Report Contains to your following:

Study Objectives:

Research Methodology:

Report Scope:

