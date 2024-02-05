Postal Packaging Market Analysis, Unprecedented Growth Projections and Emerging Trends by 2032

The recent “Postal Packaging Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “Postal Packaging Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Postal Packaging Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2024-2032. In Postal Packaging such as Envelopes, Mailing Bags, Boxes & Cartons, and wraps are used across postal services industry for safe and efficient shipment of packages and parcels. Growing Postal industry and rising adoption of sustainable packaging solutions are key drivers for the growth of Postal Packaging market.

For instance, according to global database management company Statista- revenue in the global postal industry was estimated at USD 495.06 billion in 2020, as compared to USD 477.83 billion in the year 2019. Furthermore, in the year 2020, India post delivered 94.4 million parcels, among which unregistered parcel were accounted for around 70 million items. Moreover, in February 2021, UK based Mail Solutions launched its new range of 100 percent recyclable postal packaging solutions. Further, the company has introduced- Recyclable Padded Envelopes, Paper Mailer Bags and All-Board Envelopes. Also, with growing e-commerce sector in emerging economies and rising Postal sector in developing economies, the adoption & demand for Postal Packaging is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, growing digitization and negative impact of covid 19 on transportation sector impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Postal Packaging market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading postal services players such as UPS and FedEx among others in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2028. Factors such presence of well-established postal industry and growing e-commerce sector in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Postal Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Mondi Plc Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa,

DS Smith Plc Ltd.

WestRock Ltd.

Rengo Co., Ltd.,

Cenveo Worldwide Limited,

NEENAH, INC.,

Papier-Mettler UK ltd.

Bong AB Ltd.

GWP Group,

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Paper & Paperboard,

Plastic,

Tyvek,

Others

By Packaging Format:

Envelopes,

Mailing Bags,

Boxes & Cartons,

Wraps

Others

By End Use Industries:

Institutional / commercial

Household

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

