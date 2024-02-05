Global LiDAR Market Record-Breaking Growth Ahead Key Players Ready for Action

The recent “Global LiDAR Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “Global LiDAR Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global LiDAR Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global LiDAR Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The term LiDAR refers to a “Light Detection and Ranging” system. It facilitates the detection, analysis, and mapping of objects easier than conventional methods. This system offers highly precise 3D images and data in a shorter time and enhances the automated processing ability of LiDAR systems. LiDAR is gaining huge traction across various end-use industries owing to its characteristics of improving image resolution and automated processing. The growing adoption of LiDAR systems in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), engineering and construction applications, emergence of 4D LiDAR, and increasing use of LiDAR in geographical information system (GIS) applications are bolstering the global market growth.

For instance, in February 2021, Leica Geosystems AG declares the launch of its Leica RTC360 3D laser scanner that needs minimal monitoring by the user, and also facilitates better scanning competence, productivity, and scalability when planning reality capture tasks. Accordingly, the introduction of technologically advanced products is further fueling the demand for LiDAR, thus, in turn, augments the market growth across the globe. However, safety threats related to UAVs and autonomous cars and high cost of LiDAR services, and the limited availability of geospatial data impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing investments in LiDAR startups by automotive giants and rising adoption of solid-state, MEMS, flash LiDAR, and other LiDAR technologies is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Leica Geosystems AG

Trimble, Inc.

Teledyne Optech

FARO Technologies, Inc.

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Mira Solutions, Inc

Airborne Hydrography AB

Leosphere SAS

Velodyne Lidar

Firmatek, LLC

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Terrestrial

Aerial

Mobile

Short Range

By Component:

LASER

Inertial

Camera

GPS GNSS

Micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS)

By Application:

Corridor Mapping

Seismology

Exploration & Detection

Others

By End User:

Defense & Aerospace

Civil Engineering

Archaeology

Forestry & Agriculture

Mining

Transportation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

