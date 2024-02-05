Industrial 3D Printing Market Industry Leaders Speak Out on Market’s Explosive Growth

The recent “Industrial 3D Printing Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “Industrial 3D Printing Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global Industrial 3D Printing Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Industrial 3D Printing Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2024-2032. Industrial 3D printing is a manufacturing technique for the production of physical goods from a computer-aided design (CAD) digital file. The method is gaining huge traction in almost all industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, printed electronics, food & culinary, healthcare, jewelry, oil & gas, consumer goods, and many others. The growing focus on high-volume production using 3D printing, developments in 3D printing software, rising demand for 3D printing services in various industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, food & culinary, printed electronics, etc. are key factors that are attributing towards the global market growth.

For instance, as per Statista, in 2017, the automotive industry generates a revenue of USD 5,315 billion across the globe. Additionally, the amount is anticipated to grow and reach USD 8,931 billion by 2030. Consequentially, the growth of the automotive industry is surging the demand for industrial 3D printing, thus, in turn, augments the market growth in the near future. However, the high capital requirement for additive manufacturing and lack of standardization impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, smart manufacturing with industry 4.0 and growing investments in specialized software and core printing technologies is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Stratasys, Ltd

3D Systems Corporation

Materialise NV

GE Additive

ExOne Company

Voxeljet AG

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Renishaw PLC

Protolabs

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Printers

Materials

Software

Services

By Process:

Binder Jetting

Direct Energy Deposition

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Sheet Lamination

Vat Photopolymerization

By Technology:

Stereolithography

Fused Modelling Deposition (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Polyjet Printing

Inkjet Printing

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Others

By Application:

Prototyping

Manufacturing

High Voltage

By Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Culinary

Printed Electronics

Foundry & Forging

Healthcare

Jewellery

Oil & Gas

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

