Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market Key Players to Watch in Booming

The report on the "Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market" conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It provides predictions for the market sector's growth between 2024 and 2032.

Global Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market is valued approximately USD 5.09 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Compressed air filters and dryers are the special types of systems that compressed air and eliminates all traces of hazardous impurities such as moisture, dirt oil, rust, and many others and ensure it is free of any contaminants. The air filters and dryers are robust, presenting superior protection in daily industrial-grade usage. Compressed air filters and dryers are highly adopted by industries such as automotive, oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, food & beverages, metals & machinery, pharmaceuticals, electronics, others. The increasing adoption of compressed air dryers for protecting equipment from corrosive and hazardous environments, rising demand for compressed air solutions from the food & beverages sector, growth of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry are the primary factors that are fostering the market demand across the globe.

For instance, according to Statista, in 2018, the global biopharmaceutical industry was accounted for USD 5.28 trillion, and the amount increased and reached USD 7.15 trillion in 2021. Consequentially, the development of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector is propelling the demand for the compressed air filter and dryer for packaging purposes, thus, in turn, augments the market growth in the near future. However, lack of awareness regarding appropriate use of compressed air filters and dryers and high working pressure induces a risk of system explosion impeding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growth of the industry 4.O and rising adoption of IoT in the compressed air industry is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Atlas Copco Group

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Pentair PLC

Donaldson Company

Boge Kompressoren

Kaeser Kompressoren, Inc.

Spx Flow, Inc.

Sullair

Sullivan-Palatek, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Compressed Air Dryers

Refrigeration Dryers

Desiccant/Adsorption Dryers

Deliquescent Dryers

Membrane Dryers

Compressed Air Filters

Particulate Filters

Coalescing Filters

Compressed Intake Filters

Activated Carbon Filters

By Industry

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Power Generation

Food & Beverages

Metals & Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

