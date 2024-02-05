Asset Integrity Management Market Growth Ahead Experts Predict Surging Demand

The recent “Asset Integrity Management Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

Global Asset Integrity Management Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Asset Integrity Management Market is valued approximately USD 20.30 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Asset Integrity Management (AIM) is a term referred to the practice of managing an asset such as an oil rig, power plant, refinery, etc. that ensures the ability to carry out their function proficiently. AIM offers various advantages such as reduced risks of accidents, boosts reliability, safety and also enhancing environmental performances. The growing need for quality control, execution of stringent safety regulations, climatic changes give rise to operational disturbances across industries, growth of the oil & gas sector in emerging nations is the primary factor that is surging the market demand across the globe.

For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in October 2019, the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has invested approximately USD 118 billion in oil & gas exploration, as well as in establishing natural gas infrastructure to meet the need of a growing economy. Accordingly, rising investments for the development of oil & gas sectors are fueling the demand for the asset integrity market, thus, in turn, accelerating the market growth in the near future. However, high initial costs and complexities with installation and lack of skilled workforce to manage asset integrity management systems and software impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the increasing demand for renewable sources of energy and climatic changes give rise to operational disturbances across industries is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

SGS S.A.

Bureau Veritas Pvt. Ltd.

Intertek Group PLC

TechnipFMC PLC

Aker Solutions ASA

Rosen Swiss AG

WorleyParsons Ltd.

Metegrity Inc.

John Wood Group PLC

Asset Integrity Solutions Limited

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Risk-Based Inspection (RBI)

Corrosion Management

Pipeline Integrity Management

Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study

Structural Integrity Management

Reliability, Availability, And Maintainability (RAM) study

Others

By Industry

Oil & gas

Power

Mining

Aerospace

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

