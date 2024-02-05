Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Key Players, Growth with Game-Changing Strategies

The recent “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market is valued approximately USD 6.90 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 38.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots are artificial managers who work in a real-time environment. AI Robots are for operating objects by moving, picking, perceiving, destroying them. These robots are highly adopted in various applications such as personal assistance and caregiving, public relations, education and entertainment, security and surveillance, and many others. The rising adoption of robots for personal use, availability of favorable government policies, surging demand for industrial robots, coupled with the development of the end-use industries such as healthcare, military & defense, stock management, etc. are bolstering the global market demand.

For instance, as per the study of The Center for Internet & Society (CIS) in 2017, the digital healthcare companies raised fund around USD 5.5 billion for AI in the Indian healthcare industry. In addition, it is projected that AI will also potentially add USD 957 billion to the Indian economy by 2035.

Thereby, the rising emergence of AI in the healthcare industry is propelling the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) robots, which, in turn, augments market growth. However, the absence of standardized regulations to prevent risks associated with networked and autonomous robots and a long time to commercialize robots and high maintenance cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing focus on developing robots with special application cases that work and add value and increasing investments in AI robotics is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

SoftBank Group Corp.

Nvidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Hanson Robotics Limited

Alphabet Inc.

Harman International Industries, GMBH.

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Software

Hardware

By Robot Type:

Service Robots

Industrial Robots

By Deployment mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

Military & Defence

Law Enforcement

Personal Assistance and Care giving

Security and Surveillance

Public Relations

Education and Entertainment

Research and Space exploration

Industrial

Agriculture

Healthcare Assistance

Stock Management

Others

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

