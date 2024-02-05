Photo of the Day: Taipei International Comics and Animation Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 12th Taipei International Comics and Animation Festival attracted a record 470,000 visitors over five days, ending on Monday (Feb. 5).

The exhibition took place at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1. Participants lined up at night and early in the morning for the chance to win limited edition comics or autographs from acclaimed authors and illustrators, per Storm Media.



Anime fans eager to dress as their favorite characters. (CNA photo)

Organizers billed the exhibition as the largest ever, generating NT$200 million (US$6.34 million) in business opportunities. The event brought together 110 vendors who occupied 800 booths.

Limited-edition merchandise such as headphones, plush toys, pillows, and lucky bags were on sale. The exhibition was also a hot topic on the internet, as many participants came dressed in cosplay, resembling their favorite anime characters.



Businesses rush to capitalize on popular comic characters. (CNA photo)