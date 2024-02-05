Chiayi City’s Humei Night Market reopens in time for Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chiayi City's Humei Night Market reopened on Friday (Feb. 2) after being shut down last year for violating zoning regulations.

At 5 p.m. that evening, the relocated and revamped Humei Night Market officially reopened, with vendors handing out 3,000 vouchers to visitors, reported UDN. Chiayi City Mayor Huang Min-hui (黃敏惠), Speaker of the City Council Chen Tzu-wen (陳姿妏), and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Mei-hui (王美惠), among other officials, attended the opening ceremony that included a lion dance performance and the sounding of a gong by the mayor.

The night market had initially opened in May last year to much fanfare, with nearly 400 stalls. However, city government officials soon issued a fine of NT$60,000 against that the night market for breaching land zoning regulations, and the market was shuttered in June last year.



Chiayi City Mayor Huang Min-hui (center). (Chiayi City Government photo)

The operators of the market found a plot of land that was zoned for the relevant commercial purposes and submitted a new application to the city. On Dec. 26, they received official approval from the city government to establish the venue.

The location of the new market is on Humei 8th Road, Humei 7th Road, Jiankang 2nd Road, and Jiankang 3rd Road, reported Liberty Times. The old market, which sits diagonally across from the new one, has been converted into a parking lot.

The site covers an area of approximately 1,886 ping (a ping equals 3.3 square meters) and can accomodate 200 stalls. The parking lot is 250 meters south of the night market, offering 109 car parking spaces and 150 scooter parking spots.



Aerial view of Humei Night Market. (Chiayi City Government photo)

The vendor area and the parking lot both have accessible restrooms. The night market offers a diverse range of snacks, general merchandise, accessories, and games, catering to the needs of various age groups.

The Humei Night Market is open every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. The night market will be closed on Lunar New Year's Eve but will be open from the first to the fifth day of the Lunar New Year to draw holiday visitors.