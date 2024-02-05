Lunar New Year's Day forecasted to dip to 7 C in north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A "strong continental cold air mass" on Wednesday (Feb. 7) will send the mercury down to 7 C in north Taiwan by Lunar New Year's Day (Feb. 10), a meteorologist said.

WeatherRisk Director Chia Hsin-hsing (賈新興) over Facebook on Monday (Feb. 5) said "spring thunder" was observed for the first time this year in Lienchiang County and Taoyuan City, indicating that spring is near. However, before welcoming spring weather, Taiwan will have to celebrate the New Year amid low temperatures.

Chia said a northeast monsoon will strengthen on Tuesday (Feb. 6). There will be sporadic rain on the north coast, Keelung City, Yilan County, and Hualien County through Wednesday.

The scope of the areas affected by rain is expected to diminish from Friday afternoon on Lunar New Year's Eve (Feb. 9) to Lunar New Year's Day, with only scattered showers remaining in the mountainous regions of central and southern Taiwan, and eastern parts of the country.

From Thursday (Feb. 8) to Lunar New Year's Eve, temperatures in the north will drop to around 12 C. Chia said the coldest period will be late on Lunar New Year's Day to the second day of the Lunar New Year (Feb. 11).

Over those two days, temperatures in the north will dip to 9-10 C, while open areas north of Miaoli County could experience below 7 C. Temperatures will gradually rise until the fifth and sixth days of the Lunar New Year (Feb. 14-15), reaching 24-25 C.

Chia said that on Lunar New Year's Eve and Lunar New Year's Day, temperatures on mountains over 3,000 meters may drop below 0 C. There is a possibility of snow or sleet at 3,000-3,500 meters or above on Lunar New Year's Eve.

After Lunar New Year's Day, the air will become drier, and the likelihood of snow or sleet will decrease, he said.