6-vehicle accident on National Freeway 1 in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Two trucks and four passenger vehicles were involved in an accident on the southbound section of National Freeway 1 around Changhua County on Monday (Feb. 5).

The accident was at the 197 kilometer marker. The Changhua County Fire Department dispatched two ambulances, five fire trucks, and 14 firefighters to the scene, per UDN.

Upon arrival at 12:20 p.m., two severely injured passengers were found stuck in a vehicle. One individual was not breathing and did not have a heartbeat, while the other was unconscious and had multiple bone fractures.

The two people were freed from their crushed vehicle by special extrication tools. They were sent in an ambulance to Changhua Christian Hospital.



Two injured motorists extricated and sent to hospital. (Changhua County Fire Department photo)

After the crash, the freeway was littered with automobile debris. One of the trucks emitted smoke after catching fire, which first responders extinguished.

The six-vehicle accident caused traffic to back up for five kilometers. The National Highway Police Bureau assisted with traffic congestion, diverting people to the Wangtian Interchange and alternative routes.