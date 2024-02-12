Explore your love life with tarot reading in Year of the Dragon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Are you ready to uncover insights into your love life for the upcoming year?

Whether you are solo or committed, draw a card to gain insights into your romantic adventures in the coming year. You might discover exciting new possibilities, kick off a fresh chapter, or find a spark that gives your existing relationships a new glow.

Below are cards A, B, C, and D. Please choose one card, and the answer awaits you in the following text.



(Taiwan News image)



(Taiwan News Image)

For those who chose A (Love Makes the Difference, Strength, King of Wands, and The Hanged Man):



(Taiwan News image)

For singles

Congratulations! This year could mark the end of your single status. Embrace someone who may not fit traditional norms but resonates with your true preferences. Open your heart and pursue love boldly.

For those in stable relationships

Feeling inner turmoil? Talk directly to your partner instead of creating drama or involving friends. Open and sincere communication is key to a healthy relationship. Address feelings together, find solutions, and focus on your bond. Expect a harmonious relationship in the first half of the year.

For those with relationship concerns

If you have been through a lot of emotional turmoil, take time to care for yourself and become stronger. Focus on restoring mental and physical balance through activities like exercise, mindfulness, or spending time in nature.

For those who chose B (True Love, Wheel of Fortune, 4 of Cups, and 7 of Pentacles):



(Taiwan News image)

For singles

Take the initiative in meeting new people and attending social events. Your proactive approach will lead to finding a committed partner in the first half of this year.

For those in stable relationships

You have entered an extremely stable and comfortable stage, both of you being practical and rational in managing the relationship. Occasionally, there may be minor conflicts but as long as both sides calm down you can rationally solve the problems.

For those with relationship concerns

You are unsure about ending your current relationship, but sometimes it's necessary for personal growth. After the breakup, take time for self-reflection and focus on your needs and goals. Use this period to prepare for your next relationship and find your true love.

For those who chose C (Romance, Knight of Cups, The Emperor, and 9 of Cups):



(Taiwan News image)

For singles

You are exploring romance, and your charming nature will attract many people. In the first half of this year, expect sparks but not a stable relationship. Remember to stay safe during this exploration phase.

For those in stable relationships

Your relationship coordination is strong, with occasional minor conflicts but overall stability. Both partners actively nurture romance. To spice things up surprise your partner with gestures like flowers or love letters.

For those with relationship concerns

Past experiences may make you desire a more dominant role in a new relationship. In the first half of this year, you will have many opportunities to meet new people, but these encounters may not meet your standards. Therefore, you most probably won't rush into a new relationship.

For those who chose D (New Love, Knight of Cups, Justice, and Strength):



(Taiwan News image)

For singles

Single friends, congratulations! There is a chance to meet a like-minded and compatible partner in the first half of this year. The person you meet will be comfortable to be around, and instead of rushing into a passionate romance both of you will spend time understanding each other.

For those in stable relationships

In the first half of this year, you and your partner may choose to revamp your relationship dynamics through discussions and mutual decisions, possibly by redistributing household responsibilities or embarking on new stages like living together.

For those with relationship concerns

Once determined, you will swiftly end your current relationship. In the first half of this year, you will experience new interpretations of love, possibly rediscovering yourself or exploring alternative relationship structures. It is recommended to seek knowledge through reading or guidance from those with similar experiences to find your path.

About our tarot reader

Catherine, an expert in youth and family work with qualifications in family therapy, offers tarot and oracle card readings through her fan page, Catherine's Hearing and Healing Studio. Her insights integrate social work expertise and ongoing studies in mysticism.



