Tarot reading shows path to healthier you in Year of the Dragon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — What could be more reassuring than physical and mental well-being in the new year?

A harmonious inner and outer state forms the foundation for work, emotions, family, and more. If you are in excellent condition, congratulations.

Let tarot cards add the finishing touch to your well-being. If you are unsure about your situation, draw a card; it might offer the guidance you need.

Below are cards A, B, C, and D. Please choose one card, and the answer awaits you in the following text.



For those who chose A (Exercise, Ace of Swords, Two of Cups, and Eight of Pantacles):



Regular exercise boosts positivity and mental resilience, reducing work-related stress. Expand your workout routine or try new activities like swimming or running. Do not hesitate to explore activities like aerial yoga or extreme sports with friends for motivation and support.

For those who chose B (Try Something New, Six of Wands, King of Wands, and The World):



It's time to explore new horizons. Your past successes provide a stable foundation, allowing you to confidently pursue new endeavors. Learn new skills or explore activities like meditation and outdoor sports such as SUP, diving, or skiing. Embrace the potential for a year of good health and growth.

For those who chose C (Listen to You True Feelings, Nine of Cups, Justice, and Seven of Wands):



If you are striving for balance in all aspects of life, it's time to listen to your own needs. Evaluate your fatigue level and whether your actions contribute to your happiness. Face your feelings honestly, prioritize self-care, and seek support from loved ones or professionals if needed. If expressing yourself is difficult, try free writing to explore your emotions.

For those who chose D (Hello and Good-bye, Eight of Swords, Six of Cups, and Three of Cups):



Your current lifestyle may negatively impact your health due to long working hours and excessive overtime. Break this cycle by adopting healthier habits and mindset. Embrace change courageously, set clear goals, and seek support for a renewed, balanced life.

About our tarot reader

Catherine, an expert in youth and family work with qualifications in family therapy, offers tarot and oracle card readings through her fan page, Catherine's Hearing and Healing Studio. Her insights integrate social work expertise and ongoing studies in mysticism.

