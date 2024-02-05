Video Analytics Market Targeting Trends How to Identify and Reach Your Audience with Market Segmentation | Aventura Technologies, Axis Communications AB

The latest research report, “Video Analytics Market”, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

Video analytics is the video content analysis to detect the anomalies, spatial, and temporal occurrences, and automatically generate alarms or alerts to the concerned user. Video analytics software can also simplify forensic analysis of historical data to classify trends, patterns, and incidents. Video analytics automates the video surveillance process by delivering high-end benefits to the users at reduced cost. In the recent years, increase in demand for actionable insights from the video data has given rise to deployment by the end users from the public as well as the private sector.

This research report provides valuable insights into the current market situation, drawing information and analysis from various sources.

The report delves into the intricate tapestry of factors driving the growth of the Market. A comprehensive analysis of market drivers includes the surging demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, the relentless march of industrialization, and the expansion of the manufacturing sector. These factors, among others, contribute to the market’s upward trajectory.

The market research report closely monitors the performance of companies in the market. It provides strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a holistic overview of the market situation during the forecast period. The report also examines key players, major collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, trending innovations, and business policies.

Rise in demand for automation of video tracking and management drives the demand for video analytics across various industries such as banking, financial services, retail, airports, manufacturing, and others. In addition, demand for IP-based security cameras, and growth in concern over safety and security pertaining to life & assets are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, increase in number of false alarms during bad weather or poor lightning conditions and the high cost of initial installment are anticipated to restrict the market growth. Furthermore, use of advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning with video analytics, rise in requirement of business intelligence and insights, and increase in need of edge-based analytics to recognize and profile applications are the major factors expected to provide opportunities for the market growth.

– AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

– Aventura Technologies, Inc.

– Axis Communications AB

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Honeywell International, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Intellivision

– PureTech Systems, Inc.

– Verint Systems, Inc.

– Quognify

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global video analytics market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global video analytics market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

The global video analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application, and region. By component, the market is classified into software and services. By deployment, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By application, the market is divided into retail, healthcare, BFSI, transportation & logistics, government, manufacturing, mining, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The research report includes specific market segments based on region (country), manufacturers, type, and application.

BY COMPONENT TYPE

– Software

– Services

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

– On-Premise

– Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Small & Medium Enterprise

– Large Enterprise

BY APPLICATION

– Retail

? Queue Management

? Staff Management

? Store and Inventory Management

? Aisle management

? Product Placement Analysis

? Customer Shopping and Buying Behavior Analysis

? Intrusion detection

? Others

– Healthcare

? Patient Monitoring

? Staff Management

? Emergency procedure management

? Remote Monitoring

? Security and Safety Management

? Facility management

? Access Control Management

? Others

– BFSI

? Customer Management

? Security and Safety Management

? Queue Monitoring

? Customer Behavior Analysis

? Staff Management

? Sales and Marketing Management

? Access Control Management

? Intrusion detection

? Others

– Transportation & Logistics

? Traffic management

? Security and Safety Management

? Time management

? Driver and Passenger Behavior Analysis

? Crowd management

? Parking Management

? Vehicle/Number Plate recognition

? Object recognition and tracking

? Intrusion detection

? Speeding Detection

? Others

– Government

? Intrusion Detection

? People/Face detection/recognition and tracking

? Security and Safety Management

? Incident Detection

? Resource Management

? Crowd Management

? Object recognition and tracking

? Others

– Manufacturing

? Intrusion detection

? Security and Safety Management

? Site Management

? Remote Monitoring

? Access Control Management

? Post-incident investigation

? Streamlining Operations

? Inbound/Outbound Management

? Others

– Mining

? Perimeter Security

? Remote monitoring

? Access Control Management

? Object recognition and tracking

? Employee Safety Management

? Process Control Monitoring

? Others

– Others

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the current size of the market and how is it expected to grow in the future?

What are the key drivers influencing market growth?

What are the major challenges or constraints faced by market participants?

What are the emerging trends and opportunities in the market?

Who are the major competitors in the market and what is their market share?

What are the key customer segments and their preferences within the market?

What are the regional or geographic trends and variations within the market?

What are the regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

What are the technological advancements or innovations shaping the market?

What are the pricing trends and strategies observed in the market?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness in reaching the target market?

Conduct a SWOT analysis to evaluate global manufacturers’ market competition.

Define, describe, and forecast the market based on type, application, and region.

Assess global and regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, constraints, and risks. Identify drivers and barriers to market growth.

Recognize high-growth categories for stakeholder analysis. Strategically analyze growth trends and submarket contributions.

Examine competitive developments like expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Create detailed growth profiles of key players and assess their expansion strategies.

Establish research goals, questions, and hypotheses.

Outline the research design, approach, data collection methods, and sampling strategy.

Detail data collection procedures, including primary and secondary sources, instruments, and data cleaning processes.

Explain data analysis methods, encompassing statistical tests and qualitative coding.

Address study limitations, biases, sources of error, and data constraints.

Consider ethical considerations, including informed consent, participant confidentiality, and minimizing harm.

Offer comprehensive market segmentation and revenue estimates across verticals and regions.

Highlight key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for stakeholders.

Enhance stakeholders’ comprehension of competitors and bolster their business positioning.

Incorporate competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions in the competitive landscape section.

