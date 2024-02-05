Geospatial Analytics Market Mapping Momentum Navigating the Importance of Market Segmentation | Bentley Systems Incorporated, Trimble

The latest research report, “Geospatial Analytics Market”, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

Geospatial analytics is a process of gathering, manipulating, and displaying large set of data collected from various imageries, which include satellite images and geographic information system (GIS) data. The solution helps users with advanced mapping, modeling, and statistical derivations from data gathered through geospatial interface and satellite bound outputs. In addition, geospatial analytics uses various data sources to understand the complex relationship between people and places. Furthermore, geospatial analytics is majorly applicable in weather monitoring, crisis management, climate change modeling, sales analysis of industries, animal population management, and human population forecasting. In addition, many industries are adopting geospatial analytics, as it facilitates real-time forecasting and helps in gaining better insights of data.

Geospatial Analytics Market Overview:

This research report provides valuable insights into the current market situation, drawing information and analysis from various sources. It scrutinizes prominent industry players, presenting details on their product specifications, pricing analysis, sales figures, market share, and raw material suppliers. Moreover, the report highlights the principal market trends and drivers, giving a holistic overview of the entire landscape.

Unveiling the Significant Growth Factors:

The report delves into the intricate tapestry of factors driving the growth of the Market. A comprehensive analysis of market drivers includes the surging demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, the relentless march of industrialization, and the expansion of the manufacturing sector. These factors, among others, contribute to the market’s upward trajectory.

Market Performance of Leading Companies:

The market research report closely monitors the performance of companies in the market. It provides strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a holistic overview of the market situation during the forecast period. The report also examines key players, major collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, trending innovations, and business policies.

The key factors driving the growth of the global geospatial analytics market include surge in demand for AI-based GIS solutions and increase in demand for geospatial analytics in smart cities development and urban planning. In addition, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence positively impacts the growth of the market. However, high cost of geospatial analytics and regulatory issues and lack of comprehensive government policies regarding geospatial analytics are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of cloud-based GIS and increase in application of augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) technologies in geographic information system are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

The global geospatial analytics market is segmented into component, deployment model, solution, type, technology, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into solution and services. On the basis of solution, it is categorized into geocoding & reverse geocoding, data integration & ETL, reporting & visualization, thematic mapping & spatial analysis, and others. Depending on deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In terms of enterprise size, the market is fragmented into large enterprises and SMEs. As per technology, it is differentiated into remote sensing, GIS, GPS, and others. By type, it is segregated into surface & field analytics, network & location analytics, geovisualization, and others.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Alteryx, Inc.

– Bentley Systems Incorporated

– ESRI

– Furgo NV

– General Electric

– Hexagon AB

– Google, Inc.

– MDA Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– Trimble, Inc.

– TOMTOM International, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of global geospatial analytics market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global market is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Major Segments of the Geospatial Analytics Market:

The research report includes specific market segments based on region (country), manufacturers, type, and application. Each segment provides information about production and consumption during the forecast period, aiding in the identification of key factors that contribute to market growth.

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Deployment Model

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Solution

– Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding

– Data Integration & ETL

– Reporting & Visualization

– Thematic Mapping & Spatial Analysis

– Others

By Type

– Surface & Field Analytics

– Network & Location Analytics

– Geovisualization

– Others

By Technology

– Remote Sensing

– GIS

– GPS

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Automotive

– Energy & Utilities

– Government

– Defense & Intelligence

– Smart Cities

– Insurance

– Natural Resources

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Questions & Answers Market Research/Analysis Report Contains to your following:

What is the current size of the market and how is it expected to grow in the future?

What are the key drivers influencing market growth?

What are the major challenges or constraints faced by market participants?

What are the emerging trends and opportunities in the market?

Who are the major competitors in the market and what is their market share?

What are the key customer segments and their preferences within the market?

What are the regional or geographic trends and variations within the market?

What are the regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

What are the technological advancements or innovations shaping the market?

What are the pricing trends and strategies observed in the market?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness in reaching the target market?

Study Objectives:

Conduct a SWOT analysis to evaluate global manufacturers’ market competition.

Define, describe, and forecast the market based on type, application, and region.

Assess global and regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, constraints, and risks. Identify drivers and barriers to market growth.

Recognize high-growth categories for stakeholder analysis. Strategically analyze growth trends and submarket contributions.

Examine competitive developments like expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Create detailed growth profiles of key players and assess their expansion strategies.

Research Methodology:

Establish research goals, questions, and hypotheses.

Outline the research design, approach, data collection methods, and sampling strategy.

Detail data collection procedures, including primary and secondary sources, instruments, and data cleaning processes.

Explain data analysis methods, encompassing statistical tests and qualitative coding.

Address study limitations, biases, sources of error, and data constraints.

Consider ethical considerations, including informed consent, participant confidentiality, and minimizing harm.

Report Scope:

Offer comprehensive market segmentation and revenue estimates across verticals and regions.

Highlight key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for stakeholders.

Enhance stakeholders’ comprehension of competitors and bolster their business positioning.

Incorporate competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions in the competitive landscape section.

