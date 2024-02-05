Portable Wheel Jack Market Regional Dynamics, Unlocking Untapped Potential Industry by 2032

The recent “Portable Wheel Jack Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “Portable Wheel Jack Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global Portable Wheel Jack Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Portable Wheel Jack Market is valued at approximately USD 5.27 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.30% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Portable Wheel Jack is a lifting device that can be used to lift any large object. A single person can use and carry a portable wheel jack since it is flexible, strong, and safe. High tonnage Jacks in mining industries and Increasing Govt. initiated constructions of projects and large infrastructures has driven the adoption of Portable Wheel Jack across the projected period.

For Instance: As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian government has committed US$ 1.89 billion to the “Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation” (AMRUT) in 2021 to support projects such as the “Smart City Mission” and “House For All”. Also, expanding automobile industries is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Portable Wheel Jacks market. However, high cost of portable jacks and demand for extensive electric supply for their application can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Portable Wheel Jack Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Increase in sales of automotive vehicles is driving the market growth in North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to increase in automotive garages and service centers.

Major market players included in this report are:

Horizon Global Corp.

Curt Manufacturing LLC

Lippert Components, Inc.

Gray Manufacturing Company Inc.

Osaka Jack Co. Ltd.

Tronair Inc.

Kubanzheldormash Co.

Dutton-Lainson Company

Vestil Manufacturing

HYDRO Systems KG

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Electric

Manually Operated

By End-users:

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace

Railways

Construction & Mining

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

