Mobile Robot Market Expansion Strategies and Potential for Explosive Growth by 2032

The report on the “Mobile Robot Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global Mobile Robot Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Mobile Robot Market is valued at approximately USD 35.41 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.71% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Mobile Robots or Mobile Robotic Technology is a subfield of Robotics and Information Engineering. A mobile robot is a locomotive device capable of moving around, often without guidance and support. Hardware components such as sensors, control systems and other mechanical components are used to regulate these robots. Increasing use of Robots for personal & domestic use and rise in demand for the warehouse automation has driven the adoption of Mobile Robots across the projected period.

For Instance: As per the study done by an online portal named PICK-PLACE, by 2018 45% out of 200 e-commerce companies were all set for the deployment of robots in their warehouse and delivery operations. Also, rise in demand for assistance for worldwide increasing geriatric population and development of robots with specific and advanced features is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Mobile Robot Market. However, lack of high-level interfacing and safety concerns during use can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Mobile Robot Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Advancements in robotic technologies are driving market growth in North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period due to the strong consumer base and establishment of e-commerce giants like Amazon and Wal-Mart demanding warehouse automation via AGVs.

Major market players included in this report are:

Parrot

Northrop Grumman

Honda Motor

Softbank

iRobot

DJI

Lockheed Martin

Kongsberg Maritime

Kuka

Samsung Electronics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Operating Environment:

Aerial

Ground

Marine

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Type:

Professional Robots

Personal and Domestic Robots

By Application:

Domestic

Military

Logistic

Field

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

