Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan promotes tourism at Philippine Travel Tour Expo

Pineapple cakes, celebrities, chefs help draw tourism interest for Taiwan

  190
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/05 12:13
Filipino actress Gabbi Garcia hands out Taiwanese snacks. (CNA photo)

Filipino actress Gabbi Garcia hands out Taiwanese snacks. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau led a delegation of travel operators to Manila to participate in the Travel Tour Expo (TTE), the Philippines' largest tourism exposition.

Efforts to lure back Filipino tourists have been working, as the Tourism Bureau says 309,376 Filipinos came from January to November 2023, nearly 70% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, per CNA.

The Tourism Bureau together with 23 Taiwanese businesses such as travel agencies, hotels, leisure farms, theme parks, and other companies attended TTE from Feb. 2-4. This year's Taiwan Pavilion theme was “bubble milk tea” also incorporating imagery of Sun Moon Lake, Chimei Museum, and the Kaohsiung Music Center.

Taiwan’s “Oh Bear” mascot was also displayed, and free samples of handmade pineapple cakes and other snacks were provided. All of these activities helped gain recognition as the 2024 TTE “Most Interesting Booth.”

Taiwan promotes tourism at Philippine Travel Tour Expo
Taiwan wins coveted award at travel show in Manila. (CNA photo)

Famous Filipino actress Gabbi Garcia and her boyfriend, Khalil Ramos, were also invited to make a public appearance. The couple were selected to serve as Taiwan Tourism Ambassadors at the beginning of the year. Filipino chef Chef RV Manabat also made an appearance and shared his Taiwan travel experience and appreciation for Taiwanese food and culture.

A local travel agent participating in a Taiwan Tourism Bureau event, Ann Frescilla Mar, said the most popular destinations for Filipino tourists include Taipei 101, Jiufen Old Street, and Taipei's Elephant Mountain. She said visitors also like to see the cherry blossoms as well as the Taiwan Lantern Festival adding that Taiwanese food and night market snacks are also very popular.

Mar told CNA that she hoped Taiwan could continue offering the 14-day visa-free period for Filipino nationals visiting Taiwan beyond the current deadline of July 31, 2024. Extending the visa waiver program for another year will encourage more Filipino tourists to visit Taiwan.

Taiwan promotes tourism at Philippine Travel Tour Expo
Filipinos were eager to share images of Taiwan on social media. (CNA photo)
Taiwan Lantern Festival
Jiufen Old Street
Taiwan Tourism Bureau
Taiwan Pavilion
Chef RV Manabat
Sun Moon Lake
Chimei Museum
Travel Tour Expo
Gabbi Garcia
Khalil Ramos

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Pingtung Lantern Festival
Photo of the Day: Pingtung Lantern Festival
2024/01/10 13:04
2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival to be held in Tainan
2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival to be held in Tainan
2023/11/13 17:25
Young swimmer dies during annual Sun Moon Lake swim
Young swimmer dies during annual Sun Moon Lake swim
2023/09/24 17:29
25,000 people swim across Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan
25,000 people swim across Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan
2023/09/24 15:16
Central Taiwan’s Sun Moon Lake expects 24,000 swimmers
Central Taiwan’s Sun Moon Lake expects 24,000 swimmers
2023/09/15 17:54