Taiwanese golfer wins Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese amateur golfer Wu Chun-wei (吳純葳) pulled out a surprise win at the Asia-Pacific Women's Amateur Golf Championship, which concluded at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya, Thailand, on Sunday (Feb. 5).

Previously ranked 246th in the world, Wu led the tournament from start to finish, though her final-day performance, an even-par 72, opened the door for other competitors, UDN reported. But a strong lead was built during the first three days of the tournament, allowing her to finish with a final score of 18-under 270, which was a tournament record.

With the victory, Wu also became the second Taiwanese woman to win the tournament, which has been held since 2018. The win also means Wu is invited to play in five major events on the U.S. Ladies Professional Golf Tour (LPGA), including the British Women's Open, the Amundi Evian Championship, and the Chevron Championship.



Wu Chun-wei qualifies for 5 major LPGA tournaments. (Facebook, Women's Amatuer Asian-Pacific photo)

With her lead slipping to two strokes, Wu faced a 27-foot putt, which she sank to seal her victory. Wu was ecstatic soon after she hit the putt, reassuring herself of her first major career victory.

Wu’s coach, Wu Chi-yi (吳致誼), told CNA she regained her confidence after suffering two bogies on the first holes. "During the competition, we didn't pay much attention to the results of other players. We just played well and followed our strategy. On the 17th hole, after making that crucial birdie putt, we all felt a lot more confident," said her coach.