Record 94,000 fans flock to Ed Sheeran concert in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.K. pop star Ed Sheeran's concert on Saturday (Feb. 3) drew over 94,000 fans to Kaohsiung National Stadium, setting a new record for the arena.

On Sunday (Feb. 4), Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) announced on Facebook that according to the city's AI real-time system, the peak number of people inside and outside the Kaohsiung National Stadium was 94,646. This surpassed the crowds seen at recent Blackpink and Coldplay concerts, with the latter setting the previous record of 86,505.

Chen said that the Kaohsiung Transportation Bureau deployed additional personnel to guide fans to the World Games metro station, increased the frequency of the trains, and shortened the intervals to three minutes. In addition, Chen said an extra 45 shuttles were made available to transport fans to Kaohsiung Station and Zouoying Station for connections to Taiwan High-Speed Rail and Taiwan Railway trains.



(Eugenie Lin photo)

According to Chen, after the concert ended at 10:19 p.m., the crowd was successfully dispersed 90 minutes later by 11:49 p.m. Chen thanked the city's police, transportation bureau, environmental protection bureau, information bureau, and the Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation for assisting with crowd management after the show.

The transportation bureau said 60% of the concertgoers were women, per CNA. The bureau said the World Games metro station employed a three-minute service interval for crowd management, achieving a cumulative transport volume of 270,000 passengers on Saturday.



Sheeran performs on stage in Kaohsiung National Stadium on Feb. 3. (CNA photo)

As part of his "Mathematics Tour," Sheeran's concert on Saturday was his second-ever performance in Taiwan. The tour is meant to promote his two latest albums, "Subtract" and "Autumn Variations," which were released in May and September last year, respectively.

In a Saturday Instagram post, Sheeran it had been a while since he had performed in Taiwan and "I always am so surprised so many people so far from the place I was born and raised know these songs. I really won’t ever take it for granted, I feel very honored to be on this tour and bringing it to so many cities all over the world."