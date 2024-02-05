Taiwan People’s Party explores plans for online TV channel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) leader Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) revealed on Sunday (Feb. 4) that the party is contemplating the launch of an online TV channel as a unique strategy to strengthen its support base amid limited resources.

Ko emphasized the party's ability to run an independent electoral campaign without relying on conglomerate connections, citing the recent presidential and legislative elections as evidence. Despite facing challenges in fundraising without traditional media or local organizational support, TPP aims to bridge the gap by venturing into online television, per CNA.

Speaking at a thank-you event for voters in the north, Ko, who recently lost the presidential bid, said that TPP secured 22.07% of votes for at-large seats, establishing itself as a significant third force in the legislative landscape dominated by the blue and green camps.

Highlighting TPP's success in garnering NT$40 million (US$1.28 million) in cash donations within 12 hours through online campaigns, Ko outlined plans to harness the influence of the proposed online TV channel. The channel, set to feature a diverse range of content beyond political issues, aims to further engage and connect with supporters.

Ko also mentioned a comprehensive review of the party's performance in the recent elections, estimating a six-month timeframe for the assessment. Statistical research is also underway to enhance the likelihood of TPP candidates gaining broader support in future endeavors.