US begins production of glide bombs for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — RTX Corporation, formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation, is set to produce 50 Joint Standoff Weapons (JSOWs) for Taiwan.

Most of the work will be done in Tucson, Arizona under a fixed-price contract for US$68 million (NT$2.14 billion), according to a U.S. Department of Defense report. Production is expected to be completed in March 2028.

The U.S. approved the potential sale of the missiles in 2017, under the Trump administration. The proposed package included 56 JSOWs, spare parts, logistics, training, and other related equipment for US$185.5 million.

The JSOW is a medium-range, precision strike system that can be launched from Taiwan’s fleet of F-16V fighter jets. It uses a GPS-inertial navigation system and thermal imaging infrared seeker to find its target.

The missile can strike fixed-point targets such as radar stations and bunkers.

In addition to JSOWs, Taiwan has also purchased several AGM-88B HARM and AGM-84H SLAM-ER missiles. HARM missiles target surface-to-air missile radar and radar-directed air defense artillery systems.

SLAM-ER missiles are precision-guided, air-launched cruise missiles with a maximum range of 270 kilometers.