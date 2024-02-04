Russian cosmonaut breaks record on space deployment

Russia has maintained the world record for total time spent in space, with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko logging over 878 days in orbit, Russia's space corporation announced on Sunday.

Roscosmos said Kononenko broke the record set by Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka on Sunday morning.

"I am proud of all my achievements, but I am more proud that the record for the total duration of human stay in space is still held by a Russian cosmonaut," Kononenko was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency quoted him as saying.

What do we know about Kononenko?

The 59-year-old Kononenko broke the record while at the International Space Station (ISS), where he has been since September last year.

He is expected to reach 1,000 days in space on June 5.

"I fly into space to do my favorite thing, not to set records," Kononenko told TASS.

The ISS is among the few remaining international projects where the US continues to cooperate closely with Russia, despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Last December, Roscosmos announced the extension of a cross-flight program with NASA to the ISS until 2025.

