Passenger pulls emergency brake on Taiwan Railways express train

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An express train jolted to an abrupt and unplanned stop on Friday (Feb. 2) after a passenger pulled a conductor’s valve, which acts as an emergency brake.

Taiwan Railways Corporation said in a statement two days later that the incident occurred on a morning train traveling between Hualien and Taitung, as No. 422 train approached the platform of Jinlun Station in Taitung. Upon inspection of the train’s surveillance video, it was found that a passenger in the No. 9 carriage pulled the conductor’s valve and deboarded at Jinlun Station, reported UDN.

The staff on the train immediately reported the incident to the Railroad Police and alerted nearby stations. After a diagnostic check of the train’s equipment was made, it was confirmed there was no problem with the train’s machinery.

A conductor’s valve is installed in select train cars as a means to rapidly reduce brake pipe pressure in emergency situations. After several minutes, air pressure stabilized and the train was able to depart the station, although passengers were delayed. Some opted to transfer to other trains.

Railroad police have reportedly identified the suspect and a search is underway, reported CNA. For pulling the conductor’s valve when it was not an emergency situation, the violater will be fined between NT$10,000 (US$310) and NT$1 million (US$31,000), in accordance with Article 68 of the Railway Act.