Taichung police chief dies in suspected suicide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The police chief of Taichung Police Department's Third Precinct died in a suspected suicide, reported CNA.

Colleagues reportedly found the station chief in his office with a gunshot wound to his head on Saturday (Feb. 3) evening. He was sent to Chung Shan Medical University Hospital and declared dead at 11:45 p.m.

He was scheduled to participate in an anti-drink driving activity and collected ammunition from the station’s firearms room beforehand. He then returned to the station office where he died.

The police office said it deeply regrets the death of the station chief, who was surnamed Chiu (裘). The statement said that Chiu had been with the station for more than one year and had worked to increase traffic safety and public security.

Chiu’s death comes shortly after a damning report into suicide rates among Taiwanese police from the government auditor, who described “structurally inadequate” mental health care for the force. The report found that twenty-two police officers have committed suicide in Taiwan over the last four years, and the age of officers who commit suicide is getting younger.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925, or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995 (English and Chinese service available).

Foreign residents can also call the Community Services Center for urgent mental health advice (English and Chinese service available) on 02-2836-8134 during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday) and on 0932-594-578 after hours.