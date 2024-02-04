Photo of the Day: Lantern festival starts in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu City Mayor Kao Hung-an (高虹安) kicked off the city’s lantern festival by lighting an eight-meter-tall “Lucky Dragon” on Sunday (Feb. 3).

The festival, under the theme “Long Stay,” encourages people to visit the theme lantern, restaurants, and other attractions in Hsinchu. It will run from now until March 10, per BCC News.



Municipal offices attend the start of Hsinchu City Lantern Festival. (Hsinchu City Government photo)

The main lantern is at Dongmen Gate and comes with a light show that moves to music every 30 minutes each evening. The lantern was designed by artist Huang Wen-chuan (黃文全).

In addition to the theme lantern, there are seven distinct lantern areas, each with their characteristics, with inspiration from the “Year of the Dragon.”

Hsinchu City is also planning events to coincide with the date of the Lantern Festival (Feb. 24), including activities in front of the Confucius Temple, an outdoor market, and DIY activities in Hsinchu Park.



A big crowd for the start of Hsinchu City Lantern Festival. (Hsinchu City Government photo)