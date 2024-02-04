Taipei police conduct 2-week Lunar New Year safety campaign

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Lunar New Year holiday often comes with a rise in illicit activity across Taipei, prompting police to conduct an annual 15-day safety campaign to inspect high-risk bars, hotels, and clubs, while also boosting patrols.

This year, police in Taipei’s Da’an District began their New Year safety campaign on Feb. 1, and in only three days, they have made 54 arrests, reported UDN. Da’an police carried out raids at 46 hotels and 20 nightlife establishments to search for wanted criminals and illegal activity.

Among those arrested, 23 had outstanding warrants, while another 20 people were arrested on drug-related charges. Others taken into custody included two people involved in fraud cases, eight people arrested for gambling, and one missing person being sought by authorities.

The safety operation will last until Feb. 15, with the city increasing regular patrols and surveillance operations of areas with high foot traffic, alongside random inspections and raids of high-risk businesses.

A statement from the Da’an Police Precinct said that officers in Taipei strive to maintain public safety and smooth road traffic to ensure the public can enjoy the holidays peacefully, per UDN. The police will strive to ensure safety by continuing to enforce laws that are anti-drug, anti-gun, anti-fraud, and anti-gang activity.

Police also cautioned that thieves, pickpockets, and online fraudsters are more active during the holidays, due to the increase in money in circulation and bank transfers. People should remain alert when visiting banks, outdoor markets, and shopping districts that draw large crowds.

People who witness something suspicious or believe they or a family member may be the target of criminal activity can dial the police at 110.