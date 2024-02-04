Alexa
Kaohsiung finishes painting roads around train station

Blue for north, red for south intended to reduce traffic accidents

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/04 15:59
Painted roads around Kaohsiung Main Station are pictured from the air. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung’s public works department finished painting road sections around the southern city’s train station on Sunday morning (Feb. 4).

CNA reported that traffic was open to motorists using the colored sections of the road outside Kaohsiung Main Station at 7 a.m. on Sunday. The southbound road is painted red, while the northbound road is painted blue, both using aggregate-containing paint to increase traction on the road.

The public works bureau said that the painted road markings were aimed at reducing accidents in the area, which as of May were reportedly occurring at a rate of one every two days. The bureau said traffic accidents are gradually declining around the station, and that the road markings were implemented based on suggestions from the public.

The bureau described the paint as a “makeover” for the station's front area before the Lunar New Year. The paint covers sections of Jianguo, Zhongshan, Zhanxi, and Zhandong roads.

