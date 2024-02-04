16-year-old unlicensed motorcyclist dies in collision in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 16-year-old girl died in Chiayi County after colliding with a bus while riding a motorcycle without a license.

The high school student was riding to her place of work when she collided with the public transport vehicle on Sunday morning (Feb. 4), per CNA. Authorities said she was sent to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

The collision occurred near Chiayi’s Dinglun Village. Images obtained by LTN show a scooter on the ground in front of a bus and police attending to an unidentified individual several meters in front of it.

Police said the girl was riding to work at a winter holiday job where she worked to pay school tuition fees.

Police said neither the bus driver nor the girl had consumed alcohol at the time of the collision. Chiayi prosecutors are expected to begin a full investigation into the cause of the collision and death on Monday.