Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei 4-star hotel receives bomb threat via email

Police believe message demanding NT$20 million was hoax

  193
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/04 15:04
(Pexels, Kat Wilcox photo)

(Pexels, Kat Wilcox photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Sunday (Feb. 4), a well-known hotel in Taipei’s Ximen business district received a bomb threat via email.

The email was discovered by hotel staff around 8 a.m. and claimed that three remote-controlled explosive devices had been placed inside the hotel. The message said the bombs would be detonated at 1:30 p.m. unless an NT$20 million (US$636,000) sum was paid, reported LTN.

The hotel management immediately contacted police who searched the premises and investigated the source of the email. As 1:30 p.m. passed without incident, the police suspected the threat was not genuine.

Police also noted that the person who sent the threatening email did not include details on how the payment should be made. Later in the afternoon, it was reported that the IP address of person who sent the email was found to be located in the United States, although the possible use of a VPN can not be ruled out.

Out of an abundance of caution, police officers are increasing patrols to maintain surveillance of the hotel and nearby streets in hopes of identifying a possible suspect.
Wanhua Precinct
Ximen
bomb threat

RELATED ARTICLES

Dazzling Taipei Lantern Festival kicks off
Dazzling Taipei Lantern Festival kicks off
2024/02/03 09:36
Chinese police question ex-student about Taiwan bomb threats
Chinese police question ex-student about Taiwan bomb threats
2023/05/25 13:59
Taiwan’s Leofoo Village amusement park closes after bomb threat
Taiwan’s Leofoo Village amusement park closes after bomb threat
2023/05/20 13:54
Bomb threats target Taiwan zoo, botanical garden
Bomb threats target Taiwan zoo, botanical garden
2023/05/18 15:28
Taiwan's Taroko National Park receives bomb threat
Taiwan's Taroko National Park receives bomb threat
2023/05/15 19:42