Cherry blossom delight in Taiwan: Alishan Forest Railway's exclusive trips

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Alishan Forest Railway is unveiling an enchanting opportunity for nature enthusiasts with trips promising breathtaking views of cherry blooms from the comfort of its iconic Hinoki cypress wood-made carriages.

The exclusive journeys are available in four slots, two on March 11 and two on March 18, with additional details to be revealed later. Each session accommodates 80 seats, and the NT$2,399 (US$76) fare includes the ticket, commemorative gifts, and tour guide fees.

The charter trains will depart from Zhaoping Station in Chiayi County’s Alishan Township, exploring lesser-known locations within the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area for picturesque photo opportunities. Renowned nature photographer Huang Yuan-ming (黃源明), who has dedicated three decades to capturing Alishan's beauty, will guide the expedition.

Passengers can anticipate a one-of-a-kind travel experience aboard a traditional wood train carriage, enveloped in falling cherry blossoms, accompanied by the nostalgic sounds of steam whistles.

As an added treat, passengers are invited to savor "Zhaoping Cherry Blossom Beer," a collaboration with the Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation, featuring a delightful pink color and peach flavor. This limited-edition beverage is exclusively available in Chiayi.

Tickets can only be purchased through online booking, 15 days prior to the trip date. For further information, visit the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office's website and Facebook page.

* Those under 18 years old are not allowed to drink.



An Alishan steam train runs amid a backdrop of cherry blossoms. (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office)



Zhaoping Cherry Blossom Beer. (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office)