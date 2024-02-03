Alexa
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships

Nation sent aircraft, naval ships, deployed air defense missile systems to monitor Chinese activity

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2024/02/03 11:55
The 1st Tactical Fighter Wing of Taiwan's Air Force. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense tracked 10 Chinese military aircraft and five naval ships around Taiwan over 24 hours to 6 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 3).

As of press time, there was no word on whether the planes crossed into the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the Chinese activity.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

