Dazzling Taipei Lantern Festival kicks off

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival commenced on Friday (Feb. 2), ushering in the Year of the Dragon with a luminous celebration.

This year's festival unfolds in two stages. The inaugural stage illuminates Ximending's commercial district, accompanied by highlights across the city.

The second phase, starting on Feb. 17 and extending until March 3, promises additional installations and activities throughout the capital. The enchanting displays will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

During the first phase, visitors are welcomed by a luminous corridor and four artworks along Zhonghua Road and near MRT Ximen Station. They are inspired by the historical Red House, the mythical beast Nian, vibrant street dance culture, and tokens with auspicious meanings.

At Songshan Station's plaza, a towering 11-meter dragon lantern, presented by the Buddhist group Fo Guang Shan, radiates positive energy and tranquility. The Four Four South Village, transformed from a military-dependents village to a cultural park, captivates with a projection mapping show.

Simultaneously, the city's 15 temples, spanning eight districts, glow with an array of lantern adornments. Infusing a playful spirit into the event, there is a fleet of "night little dragons," dragon-themed vehicles that navigate the night markets in Wanhua District, distributing fortune money.

Visitors can take part in a raffle by donning dragon themed costumes and sharing photos with light installations on Taipei Travel’s (台北旅遊網) Facebook page with tags “Meet dragons in Ximen” (與龍相遇在西門) and “Taipei Lantern Festival” (台北燈節). This will give participants a chance to win complimentary accommodation in Ximending. The raffle runs until Feb. 29.

Visit the website of the 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival to learn more.



Installation inspired by the Red House in Ximending. (Facebook, Taipei Travel photo)



Tokens with auspicious meanings. (Facebook, Taipei Travel photo)



A luminous corridor along Zhonghua Road in western Taipei. (Facebook, Taipei Travel photo)



Taipei Tianhou Temple lights up for 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival. (Taipei City Government photo)



Taipei Tianhou Temple. (Taipei City Government photo)



The "Nine Little Dragons" for the 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival. (Facebook, Taipei Travel photo)