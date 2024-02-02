15 charged in Taiwan basketball match-fixing scandal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ten players from the Super Basketball League (SBL) team Yulon Luxgen Dinos have been charged for match-fixing and betting on games.

They were among 15 individuals caught up in the scandal, with one underground bookie and four other individuals among those charged by the Shilin District Prosecutor's Office on Friday (Jan. 2). They stand accused of flouting gambling and sports lottery rules, while NT$25.8 million (about US$830,000) of illegal earnings were confiscated, per Yahoo News.

The 10 players have been fired by their club. The prosecutor’s office also reportedly issued an arrest warrant for ex-Dinos player Weng Chia-hung (翁嘉鴻), who has gone into hiding.

An investigation was launched into game-fixing and betting in the SBL late last year. Police raids and questioning of the suspects were carried out in November.

Team sports in Taiwan such as basketball and baseball have over the years been plagued by corruption and match-fixing claims. In response, a task force has been set up to root out problems.

The former Dinos players that were charged were: Huang Hsuan-min (黃鉉閔), Wu Yu-jen (吳祐任), Chou Wei-chen (周暐宸), Yen Wen-tso (顏聞佐), Lee Chi-en (李其恩), Ko Min-hao (柯旻豪), Wu Chi-ying (吳季穎), Chiu Chung-po (邱忠博), Chen Pin-chuan (陳品銓), and Senegal’s Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Sarr.