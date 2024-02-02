Starlux Airlines launches flights from Taiwan to Hakodate in Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starlux Airlines launched flights from Taiwan to Hakodate, Japan, on Thursday (Feb. 1).

The maiden flight took off from Taoyuan International Airport at 12:24 p.m. on Thursday and touched down in Hakodate at 4:40 p.m. (local time), according to CNA. The airline said it expects to operate five to seven flights a week to Hakodate, in southern Hokkaido.

Following Sapporo, the Hakodate route is the second offered by Starlux to Hokkaido, said the company’s Chief Strategy Officer Simon Liu (劉允富), who attended an arrival ceremony at Hakodate Airport.

The new Hakodate route will be serviced by an Airbus A321neo plane. The aircraft has 188 seats, with eight reserved for business class and 180 for economy class.

Liu added that since the airline was founded in 2018, it has worked to open new routes between Taiwan and Japan. With the addition of this latest route, Starlux now flies to nine Japanese destinations, including Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa, Sendai, Kumamoto, Nagoya, Sapporo, and Hakodate.