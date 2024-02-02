President hails close Taiwan-Eswatini cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) lauded the fruitful results of cooperation between Taiwan and Eswatini in a meeting with Eswatini Foreign Minister Pholile Shakantu on Friday (Feb. 2).

Tsai said the two countries have made great strides in economic, trade, public health, and information and communication technology cooperation. This has contributed to the well-being of the people in both nations, according to a Presidential Office press release.

During her visit to Eswatini last year, Tsai and Eswatini King Mswati III witnessed:

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Women's Business Start Up Microfinancing Revolving Fund

Establishment of sister-city relations between Kaohsiung City and Mbabane Municipality

Signing of a cooperation memorandum between Taiwan’s Overseas Investment & Development Corp. and the Eswatini Petroleum Company

These exchanges and collaborations have enhanced the friendship between the two countries, Tsai said.

The president said she hoped Shakantu and her delegation would gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan through their visit. In the future, Taiwan and Eswatini will continue to deepen their partnership, she added.

Shakantu congratulated Taiwan for its fair and transparent presidential election. She commended the high voter turnout, which demonstrated Taiwanese’s confidence in the electoral system and their commitment to democratic values.

The foreign minister thanked Tsai for Taiwan's support and friendship with Eswatini. She expressed gratitude for Taiwan's assistance in fields such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and technology, significantly contributing to Eswatini's socioeconomic development and the well-being of its people.

She reiterated Eswatini's firm support for Taiwan and its “unwavering commitment” to principles such as sovereignty, self-determination, and international solidarity.

Shakantu is leading a delegation in Taiwan and will visit the ministries of digital affairs, energy, culture, and information technology and hold talks with business representatives interested in investing in Eswatini. She signed a joint declaration with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) reaffirming their commitment to deepening diplomatic relations on Thursday.

Eswatini is Taiwan's only diplomatic ally in Africa.